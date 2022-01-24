Bovina Drive rail crossing closed for cleaning

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Bovina Drive rail crossing in Warren County will close on Monday, January 24 as crews clean the railroad site.

The Vicksburg Post reported the road closed at 5:00 a.m. so Kansas City Southern Railroad, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and E3 Environmental Group can clean the site of the December 21 train derailment.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the closure will not affect access to the businesses at the Bovina exit of Highway 20. Work is expected to be finished by mid-afternoon on the 24th.