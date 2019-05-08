Boys and Girls Club offers summer program to give students a safe space during the summer Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - As the temperature increases so will the crime. Studies show summer is the most violent season of the year.

That's one of the reasons there are summer programs in place to keep kids and teens from becoming a victim or a perpetrator.

Each summer the Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi takes in hundreds of students, but they're not just giving kids something fun to do during the day, they're sending them home with life lessons.

For students there's no better time of the year than the last day of school. However for parents who spend the summer working, it can be a real struggle.

That's why the Boys and Girls Club makes sure kids and teens have a safe space for the summer months.

"If we have these kids in our walls we can teach them, they can learn things, keep them busy, because an idle mind is a devil's play ground," Marketing Director for the Boys and Girls Club, Edward Hunt said.

Over the last 11 years Edward Hunt has mentored children through the club.

"I've had some troubled kids...and they come through these doors so hardened, their hearts so hardened, their minds scattered, but if you take that time to actually work with them, they can grow up to be productive citizens," he said.

He's seen the good and the bad, the students who come back year after year, and the ones who turn to the streets.

"It hurts because now that child is in the system, and then once they hit the system, it only gets worse from there. They harden up even more, because they don't have someone to talk to them and say, 'hey you made a mistake that's fine, but the difference comes in what do you do after you make that mistake," Hunt said.

Through the program Hunt is able to sit down with these kids and teens, and not only teach them, but listen to them.

"If that child feels like you care they'll open up to you, they'll ask you things, they'll ask for you help. That's all these kids really need." he explained.

He says it's those students who come back years later wanting to give to the next generation.

"Kids who come back and say you made a difference in my life, I want to make a difference in someone else's life," Hunt said.

The summer program is from June 3rd to July 26th.

The program is $40 for teens and $115 for kids 5 to 12 for the entire summer. However they are willing to work with parents on the cost.

They're accepting applications now you can visit their website or stop by any Boys and Girls Club center near you.

