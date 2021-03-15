Brandon Amphitheater to hold first of many events on April 9

Brandon Amphitheater empty just a few weeks before first show in months on March 15, 2021 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The stage at the Brandon Amphitheater has not been used in months, but Mayor Butch Lee said that’s all about to change.

“They’re are really about 18 shows that we’re looking,” Lee said. “I feel very confident on 15 or 16 of them. It’s gonna be a seasonal line up.”

He said the first few events will be socially distant, but after Memorial Day, the 8,000 seats at the amphitheater will fill up fast.

“After that, it’s our belief that it’s going to be back to normal in the concert world,” Lee said.

He added that fortunately because the amphitheater is paid for by taxes, being closed did not hurt the local economy. The mayor said that a night at the amphitheater is a unique signature Mississippi experience, and customers should take advantage of the upcoming events.