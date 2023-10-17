BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, leaders with the City of Brandon announced plans to construct a $45 million residential and retail space.

The Heights at Brandon will include an 82-room boutique hotel, 92 luxury lofts and 18,000-square feet of restaurant and retail space.

Brandon Mayor Butch Lee said this announcement levels up the city.

“It puts Brandon on another stage, a new stage. It takes us to a point in time that we’ve been working for for 15 or 20 years. And many people before us have led to this. This supports families that travel here, supports business that travels here, supports ball tournaments. We do a lot of youth ball, softball, baseball, soccer tournaments. It’ll support every bit of that,” said Lee.

Construction is set to begin in January 2024.