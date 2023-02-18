BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local city is bringing creole Cajun culture to Central Mississippi, ending out the Mardi Gras season with a flavorful bang.

The City of Brandon’s fourth annual Krew de Roux Festival and Car Show was filled with lots of roux, gumbo roux that is, for the city’s gumbo fest.

Car enthusiasts got to show off their prized vehicles while attendees admired in the Brandon Amphitheatre parking lot.

As people made their way inside, they were greeted with the savory aroma of dozens of tables serving up their own variation of gumbo.

With lots of entertainment, activities and food to try, attendees say the event provided a perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy the day.

“It’s an awesome day here. The opportunity to be out here to look at all these beautiful cars, especially having the opportunity to show my C8 Corvette, which is a very unusual automobile. Most importantly, it’s being able to see people that you haven’t seen in a long time. Just like the couple I just met,” said Joe Miceli, a car enthusiast.

People got a chance to vote for their favorite gumbo throughout the day.

The official end of the Mardi Gras season concludes with Ash Wednesday this coming week.