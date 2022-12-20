BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police said a daycare has been cleared in an incident that involved a child who was intoxicated.

Police said they were made aware of an incident that took place on Wednesday, December 14 at Kids are Kids Learning Academy on Luckney Road.

According to investigators, the incident involved a five-year-old child who was taken to a hospital, and tests showed her blood alcohol level was at 0.174.

Police said staff and parents of the child cooperated with their investigation. They determined the child had a history of and had intentionally ingested hand sanitizer.

Police said Kids are Kids Learning Academy was cleared of wrongdoing, and no charges have been filed.