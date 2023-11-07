BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brandon Mayor and Board of Aldermen fired the Brandon police chief during a board meeting on Monday, November 6.

Wayne Dearman had served as the police chief for 13 months.

“I have been privileged to serve the citizens of Brandon and have strived to uphold the values of integrity, transparency, and professionalism within the police department. It has been my highest honor to lead our dedicated officers during my tenure,” Dearman said in a statement on social media.

Officials have not given a reason as to why Dearman was fired. Brandon Mayor Butch Lee told WJTV 12 News that he cannot comment on a personnel matter.

Dearman was sworn-in as the city’s police chief in October 2022 after former Chief William Thompson announced his retirement.