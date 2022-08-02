BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating the death of a Brandon High School football player.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said the 17-year-old boy, who had not been identified, was at practice when he died on Monday, August 1.

The teen’s cause of death has not been released at this time. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Rankin County School District (RCSD) released the following statement about the player’s death.

We are saddened and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Brandon High School student athlete, Phillip Laster. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. In the days to come, RCSD will offer support to the family, Brandon High School team members, coaches, classmates, teachers, and administrators as we all grieve the loss of Phillip. Dr. Scott Rimes, Superintendent of Education for RCSD

Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) also released a statement on social media about the teen’s passing.

Our hearts are heavy. Haley and I are praying with our town for the family and friends of the young man the Brandon High School community lost tonight. Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.)

This is a developing story.