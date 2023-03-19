BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon hosted the inaugural St. Paddy’s Day Kid Parade in the city’s Downtown Square.

The festivities kicked off with a pre-parade block party in the First Methodist Church Parking Lot. There was lots of dancing and getting into the holiday spirit before painting the streets of Downtown Brandon.

Kids and their families decorated their bikes, trikes and wagons in that lucky Irish green and gold.

For many families there, it was all about creating a special moment.

“I’m the father of two young daughters. They grew up super fast. All the time you can spend with them is just precious. I want to come out here and do it. The wife told me that this was going on and we thought it’d be a great thing for the kids. We kind of said, ‘Hey, you want to be in the parade?’ She was so excited,” said Ben Hubbard, whose kids were in the parade.

After the parade, there was an award show recognizing best decorations in the kid parade.