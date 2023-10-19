BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a Krystal employee for allegedly pointing a gun at his co-worker.

Investigators said they responded to a disturbance call at the business on West Government Street around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18.

When officers arrived at the location, they encountered Christopher Epps, 42, in the parking lot. He was arrested without incident.

Police said they found a Springfield Armory XD-9 on his person.

Epps was charged with aggravated assault and an outstanding arrest warrant. He is being held in the Rankin County Jail on a $100,000 bond.