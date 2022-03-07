BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon could be the next city to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana program.

Brandon’s Mayor and Board of Alderman will meet on Monday, March 7 to vote on whether the city will opt out of the cultivation, processing and sale of medical marijuana.

In February 2022, Governor Tate Reeves signed the bill into law legalizing medial marijuana for people with serious medical conditions.

Under the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, cities are allowed to opt out of the program. Ridgeland was one of the first cities to opt out last week.

Leaders with the Mississippi Cannabis Patients’ Alliance said they strongly oppose Brandon’s consideration. They said more than half of Brandon’s voters were in favor of the program when it was on the ballot back in 2020.

If the city does decide to opt out, it could opt back into the program at any time.