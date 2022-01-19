Brandon leaders pass recommendations for ward redistricting

WEDNESDAY: Today will be our warmest day of the week, with afternoon temperatures rising to the 70s ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front will swing through Central Mississippi late this afternoon into the evening hours (3 PM - 11 PM), and will bring our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a low LEVEL 1 "MARGINAL" severe risk, mainly for gusty winds and possible hail, but a brief spin-up tornado can't be ruled out. Heavy rainfall will also be possible, with 1 to 3 inches causing localized, mainly street flooding concerns.

THURSDAY: Rain will taper off early Thursday morning. And though a brief changeover to light freezing drizzle/sleet may be possible, impacts are not expected. A strong north wind will keep temperatures very cold tomorrow, in the low 30s through the morning and afternoon hours. Wind chills will stay in the 20s all day, so you'll want to bundle up! By Thursday night, some light moisture may arrive in extreme South Mississippi, bringing a low end risk for some freezing rain/ice. The highest risk will be from McComb to Hattiesburg where bridges could have an icy glaze by Friday morning.