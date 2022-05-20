BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon city leaders have announced updates for the Water Line Improvement Project on College Street.

Work on the project will begin on Monday, May 23. The project will take place between Jasper and Highway 80 on College Street. Waterline installation will take place along the west side of College Street.

Work will begin with equipment movement and materials placement. City leaders said lane closures and daytime traffic disruptions will start after Saturday, May 28.

They said temporary lane closures will take place at night during the waterline installation phase. If daytime closures become necessary, they will be temporary and in the southbound lane, according to city leaders.

Courtesy: City of Brandon

Courtesy: City of Brandon

Drivers are encouraged to take South Overby Street from U.S. Highway 80 down to Jasper Street or Sunset Drive back to College Street.