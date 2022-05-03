BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brandon Board of Aldermen voted to allow liquor stores in commercially zoned areas in the city. The Board voted on the decision during a meeting on Monday, May 2.

Observations and considerations discussed from May 2021 to present include:

The 2020 legislation allowing wine and liquor businesses to locate within the Pearl

River Valley of Rankin County

River Valley of Rankin County Business development and expansion with the City of Brandon

Requests from citizens to enact changes in current ordinances to allow for the local

sale of wine and liquor to eliminate travel to businesses outside of their hometown, and significant population growth

The Board voted to allow these businesses on a “conditional use” basis in the city’s CC zoning district. A “conditional use” business must make application to appear before the Planning Commission and then be approved by the City’s Board of Aldermen.