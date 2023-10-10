BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping his wife and barricading himself inside a Brandon home.

Police said the incident happened at a home in the Cornerstone subdivision on Tuesday, October 10.

According to investigators, Joseph Kennedy II attempted to hold his wife hostage and barricaded himself inside the home.

His wife was able to escape and told police Kennedy was heavily armed.

Police said Kennedy was taken into custody without incident and charged with domestic violence and kidnapping.

