RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man was arrested after being accused of rape.

Rankin County deputies arrested 48-year-old Gino Giammarco on the charges of statutory rape and sexual battery on Thursday, October 13.

According to investigators, Giammarco has been accused of giving a 15-year-old girl illegal drugs and alcohol before performing sexual acts with the child on different occasions.

Giammarco has been charged with three counts of sexual battery and two counts of statutory rape. He is currently being held at the Rankin County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.

He is awaiting his initial appearance before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow.