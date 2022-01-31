BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash. The crash happened on Saturday, January 29 just before 9:00 p.m.

Officers said two passenger vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on Burnham Road near Chalet Strasse.

The motorcyclist, 49-year-old Matthew Von Weghorst, of Pearl, died at the scene. The driver of a Nissan Pathfinder involved in the crash was identified as Lorenzo M. Sutton, 45.

Police said Sutton was driving while under the influence at the time of the crash. He was arrested and charged with felony aggravated DUI.

Sutton was taken to the Rankin County Jail with a bond set at $100,000. He is expected to appear in Brandon Municipal Court on February 2, 2022.