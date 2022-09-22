RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man could face up to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexual battery.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett Jr. said Jayson Tamayo Galang Jr., 32, was found guilty of sexual battery by a Rankin County jury.

The Flowood Police Department was called about a sexual assault victim at Merit Health River Oaks on July 28, 2021. The victim said she knew Galang and that he broke into her home and sexually assaulted her.

Flowood police took photos of the crime scene. Galang and the victim were interviewed. A sexual assault kit was administered at the hospital and sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab.

Bramlett said Galang is set to be sentenced on November 7. He faces up to 30 years in prison, up to a $10,000 fine and will be required to register as a sex offender. He won’t be given the possibility of parole or early release.

“This case is an example of everyone doing their part to help provide services and justice to the victim,” said Bramlett.