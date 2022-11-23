BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man after a woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday, November 23.

The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Cove. Police said they received a call about a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim covered in blood with cuts on her hands and swelling on the right side of her head. A neighbor told officers that a man fled from the scene through a wooded area.

According to police, the victim informed officers that the suspect had a pistol and long gun in his possession.

Units from the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP )Air Operations, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Pearl Police Department, and Richland Police Department assisted in the arrest of the suspect, who was identified as 28-year-old Jvari Stapleton, of Brandon.

After his arrest, police said Stapleton was checked by medical personnel and was unharmed. However, police said he did indicate suicidal tendencies, and he was taken to St. Dominic Hospital for observation and evaluation.

Police said Stapleton will be charged with aggravated domestic violence and will be held on a $500,000 bond.