RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 32-year-old Brandon man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of one count of sexual battery by a Rankin County jury.

The judge suspended 10 years of Jayson T. Galang, Jr.’s, sentence leaving 20 years for him to serve. He will not be eligible for early release or parole.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., said Galang will be placed on five years of supervised probation after his release, and he will also have to register as a sex offender.

On July 28, 2021, Flowood police received a call from Merit Health River Oaks regarding a sexual assault victim. The victim reported she knew Galang and that he had forced himself into her residence and sexually assaulted her.