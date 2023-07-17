JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for attempted production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

On Monday, Michael Patton, 36, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Jackson. In addition to his term of imprisonment, Patton was ordered to pay $30,000 in court assessments. He will also be on supervised release for the rest of his life after he’s released from prison. Patton will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to court records, on June 29, 2021, agents with the Jackson FBI received information that Patton was producing images of child pornography in Brandon.

On March 4, 2022, FBI agents arrested Patton and found several images of child pornography on his cellular telephone. They said he had actively been uploading and sharing images of child pornography via the internet to receive more images.

Patton was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 22, 2022. He pled guilty on March 13, 2023, to attempted production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.