RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual battery involving a minor child.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Gino Giovanni Giammarco, 50, will be required to serve 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole or early release. He will then be placed on supervised probation for five years.

Bramlett said Giammarco must register as a sex offender and have no contact with his victim.

On October 10, 2022, Rankin County deputies received a call from a local hospital that a juvenile patient was there to be examined. The victim reported being previously sexually assaulted by Giammarco.

Investigators said Giammarco later confessed to committing some of the crimes. He was charged with multiple sex crimes against the same victim during the summer of 2022.

In addition to the charge of sexual battery, Giammarco faced three other charges. On September 25, 2023, the morning of trial, rather than proceeding on all the charges, Bramlett said Giammarco pled guilty to the one count of sexual battery and was sentenced to 25 years for a sex crime involving a minor.