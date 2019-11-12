Brandon man tours Vietnam Veterans Memorial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Army veteran Joe Taylor reflects on his time in the armed forces every day, but Veterans Day is extra special to him.

It was just last year he paid tribute to a friend who died while serving with him in the Vietnam War.

It was a solemn moment for Taylor who remembers his friend, Angel Quevedo, listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

Taylor says he only knew him for two months but they were family. Taylor says he visited Quevedo’s name on the traveling walls but never had the chance to visit the memorial in D.C. until last year when Honor Flight made it possible.

The flight gives veterans the opportunities to see the memorials from their respective wars. Taylor experienced some very touching moments.

Taylor encourages all veterans to apply for the Honor Flight.