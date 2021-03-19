Brandon mayor, city officials cut ribbon on ‘The Trails’

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon Mayor Butch Lee and other city officials cut the ribbon on the opening of “The Trails” at Quarry Friday morning.

It’s a new hiking biking site for anyone in need of some socially distant nature fun.

Mayor Lee said the new trails will do much more than just provide recreational fun.

“This is one of the quality of life instruments that we’re using to attract people to move and locate to Brandon,” Mayor Lee said. “You’d be surprised at how many people are buying houses in Brandon. In the last eight years we’ve had 938 homes built in Brandon. We’re growing exponentially and that’s part of the reason why.”

He encourages any nature lover to dust off their hiking boots and bikes to take advantage of the trails.