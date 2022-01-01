Brandon Municipal Court hiring for deputy court clerk

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon is accepting applications for a deputy court clerk position at the Brandon Municipal Court.

Some responsibilities of the position include:

Assist the court clerk

Perform general clerical work

Witness and sign affidavits and traffic citations

Assist visitors

Receive cash payments

Receive written bonds

Organize files and printouts

Update bond information

Applications can be found here or at the City of Brandon Human Resource office at City Hall. All applications must be turned in at the Human Resource office located at 1000 Municipal Drive in Brandon.