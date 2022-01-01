Brandon Municipal Court hiring for deputy court clerk

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon is accepting applications for a deputy court clerk position at the Brandon Municipal Court.

Some responsibilities of the position include:

  • Assist the court clerk
  • Perform general clerical work
  • Witness and sign affidavits and traffic citations
  • Assist visitors
  • Receive cash payments
  • Receive written bonds
  • Organize files and printouts
  • Update bond information

Applications can be found here or at the City of Brandon Human Resource office at City Hall. All applications must be turned in at the Human Resource office located at 1000 Municipal Drive in Brandon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories