Brandon Municipal Court hiring for deputy court clerk

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon is accepting applications for a deputy court clerk position at the Brandon Municipal Court.
Some responsibilities of the position include:
- Assist the court clerk
- Perform general clerical work
- Witness and sign affidavits and traffic citations
- Assist visitors
- Receive cash payments
- Receive written bonds
- Organize files and printouts
- Update bond information
Applications can be found here or at the City of Brandon Human Resource office at City Hall. All applications must be turned in at the Human Resource office located at 1000 Municipal Drive in Brandon.