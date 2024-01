BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A water main break has caused a loss of water service and low water pressure in a Brandon neighborhood.

City leaders said there was a water main break on Pebble Hill Drive in the Crossgates neighborhood on January 2, 2024.

Officials said the break is being assesses, and more information will be released once a repair plan has been determined.

There is no boil water notice at this time.