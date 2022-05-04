BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – This week, the Brandon Board of Aldermen voted to allow liquor stores in commercially zoned areas in the city.

“It’ll be good for the city, as far as taxes are concerned. We haven’t had a liquor store close by since I’ve been here, and that’s been a while,” explained Kenny Johnson, who lives in Brandon.

Before the vote, neighbors said the closest liquor store was about a 20 to 25 minute drive away. The decision will allow stores to operate as long as they are 1,800-square feet and are located in the community district.

“Well, it’s about time. They could make more income with the stores closer to home, plus a lot of people around here were pushing for this move,” said Marquise Gilmore, who lives in Brandon.

Overall, Brandon neighbors are happy with the final decision. A petition with almost 400 signatures was put together by neighbors in the area to bring liquor stores to the city.