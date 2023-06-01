Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a Brandon neighborhood Thursday morning after a police officer was shot. (WJTV)

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a Brandon neighborhood Thursday morning after a police officer was shot.

The incident happened just off of Crossgates Drive in the Crossgates neighborhood during the early morning hours of Thursday, June 1.

When officers arrived at the scene, authorities said the suspect fired shots at officers. One of the officers received significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The officer’s condition is unknown at this time.

According to officials, the suspect is barricaded inside a home with with unknown injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the incident. Once they complete their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.