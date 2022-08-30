BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022.

According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson Police Department for 19 years.

“Though I thoroughly enjoyed by position as Chief of Police, now is a good time to pass the reins to a new chief who will continue to keep Brandon one of the safest places to live in Mississippi,” Thompson said in a statement.

Brandon leaders have not named Thompson’s successor at this time.