BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police are searching for a man who was last seen on June 15, 2022.

Investigators said 51-year-old Christopher Melvin, also known as Wiz, was last seen on Appleridge Road in Brandon around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, Melvin got into a black pickup truck with large wheels, along with his cooler. The truck was occupied by two unidentified male acquaintances of Melvin’s. He sometimes worked with the two men.

  • Christopher Melvin (Courtesy: Brandon Police Department)
  • Christopher Melvin (Courtesy: Brandon Police Department)

Anyone with information about Melvin’s whereabouts can contact the Brandon Police Department at 601-825-7225.