BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police are searching for a man who was last seen on June 15, 2022.

Investigators said 51-year-old Christopher Melvin, also known as Wiz, was last seen on Appleridge Road in Brandon around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, Melvin got into a black pickup truck with large wheels, along with his cooler. The truck was occupied by two unidentified male acquaintances of Melvin’s. He sometimes worked with the two men.

Christopher Melvin (Courtesy: Brandon Police Department)

Christopher Melvin (Courtesy: Brandon Police Department)

Anyone with information about Melvin’s whereabouts can contact the Brandon Police Department at 601-825-7225.