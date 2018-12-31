Brandon Reservoir Community Blood Drive
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Mississippi Blood Services will host a blood drive in the Brandon Reservoir community on Monday, December 31.
People will be able to donate at the Kroger on Spillway Circle.
The drive will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.