Brandon Reservoir Community Blood Drive

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 07:13 AM CST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 07:13 AM CST

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Mississippi Blood Services will host a blood drive in the Brandon Reservoir community on Monday, December 31.

People will be able to donate at the Kroger on Spillway Circle.

The drive will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

