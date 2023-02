BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon is preparing to celebrate the 2023 Krewe de Roux Festival this weekend.

There will be a parade on Friday, February 17 in downtown Brandon.

Street closures will begin at 6:00 p.m. Leaders said portions of Dining Street from Poindexter Street to North Street will remain closed until 10:00 p.m. for the Krewe de Roux block party.