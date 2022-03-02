BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Brandon announced a sponsorship with AmeriCorps NCCC for a six-week service program. AmeriCorps NCCC (National Civilian Community Corps) is a program that engages 18 to 24-year-olds in team-based national and community service in the United States.

This team of seven members will partner with the City of Brandon Public Works department. The project will continue work on portions of the cities biking, pedestrian, and nature trail system known as the Quarry Park Trail system.

The City of Brandon will provide housing for the NCCC Team during their six-week program. Brandon Fire and Police departments will also provide training, such as, safety, first-aid, wildlife species identification, and training appropriate to the project’s scope.