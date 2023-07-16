BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police responded to a standoff that happened on Sunday, July 16.

Police said they received a call just before 3:00 p.m. from a household which reported that a family member stated, “he will die by police officer.”

According to police, the incident was stabilized, and the suspect, Joshua Richard, surrendered without incident. He was taken into Brandon police custody.

No one was injured during the standoff.

Brandon police said Rankin County deputies, Brandon firefighters and Pafford Ambulance also responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and Brandon police said charges are pending.