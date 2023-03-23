BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A precautionary boil water notice was issued for some Brandon customers after a water main break on Thursday, March 23.

Water system officials said a water main break can cause a loss of pressure, which leads to contaminants siphoning back into the water.

The notice affects the following areas:

12-72 Woodgate Drive

Thornhill Cove

Sun Valley Drive

Springview Drive

Rockford Court

Oakview Cove

Those affected are encouraged to boil water for one minute before cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medications, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Water system officials said users will be notified when tests show the water is safe to drink.