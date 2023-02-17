BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon woman pled guilty to theft of unemployment insurance benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said Aubrey D. Martinez, 36, assisted another individual, who was not entitled to receive unemployment insurance benefits, in applying for benefits with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

According to court documents, the unemployment insurance benefits were federally subsidized through the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced on May 16, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General and the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are investigating the case.