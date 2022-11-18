BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday was a big day for Brandon as the city’s first liquor store opened its doors for business.

Customers streamed into 042 Wine and Spirits for the first time on Friday, November 18.

“Well, it’s saved a lot of people gas. This is safer in Brandon, too. I think it’s a real good thing here,” said Justin Davis, a customer.

Bringing 042 to the city was a process. Now that the business is here, the owners are excited for what’s to come.

“Continue sales like what we’ve seen so far and just the betterment of the of the business, and there’ll be more coming. We’re the first here, and we’ve got local families here in town. We’ve got a lot of children, and I think that helps the community in general. We’re working to better support them and be in the business,” said Ryan Carr, a co-owner of the new liquor store.

According to Brandon’s mayor, there’s mixed reactions from the community and leadership board. The City of Brandon is changing with the times.

“This board, through deep consideration, finally listened to the people who want to partake in those spirits are tired of going all the way to Jackson. They just want it close to home, so they don’t have to travel. Brandon has changed a lot in the last ten years. We’ve grown from 16,000 to 26,000 people, and we’re not the small tadpole in a big pond anymore. We’re growing into a big tadpole in a big pond,” said Mayor Butch Lee.

Some believe the opening of wine and spirits stores in Brandon won’t change the city’s low crime rates or culture.