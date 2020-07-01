Brawn and Bubbles 5K goes virtual

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The coronavirus may have put a halt to many events, but the 5th annual race Brawn and Bubbles 5K will happen virtually.
The event will be from July 4 to August 5, and it will benefit Alzheimer’s research.
Click here to register and for more information.
