Car crashes into home on W. McDowell Road, JPD investigating

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a car crashed into a home on the 400 block of W. McDowell Road.
The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. this morning.
We’re told a little girl was taken by an ambulance.
According to the home’s renter, a man and woman were inside the car when they drove off the road and into the house.
JPD says no one inside the home was injured.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
