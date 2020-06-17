Car crashes into home on W. McDowell Road, JPD investigating

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a car crashed into a home on the 400 block of W. McDowell Road.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. this morning.

We’re told a little girl was taken by an ambulance.

According to the home’s renter, a man and woman were inside the car when they drove off the road and into the house.

JPD says no one inside the home was injured.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: According to the renter, a male and female were in the car when they drove off the road and into the house. She says she’s just glad she and her son are okay. pic.twitter.com/KKf4B63C0b — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) June 17, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: A car drove into a house on W. McDowell Road. So far one person has been take off the scene by AMR. JPD is investigating. pic.twitter.com/iSMaKXezHO — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) June 17, 2020

