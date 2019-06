BREAKING: Child's body recovered from Lake Claiborne Video

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Vickburg Fire Department's dive team recovered a child's body from Lake Claiborne.

Chief Craig Danczyk says they received a mutual aid call from Claiborne County to locate a 12-year-old victim who drowned.

The chief says the boy's body was recovered around 7:40 p.m.