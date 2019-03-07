BREAKING: Escaped inmate John Gray arrested in Scott County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - John Gray, the inmate who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Monday, has been arrested in Scott County.

Gray, 38, was found after authorities say he stole a truck there.

The Hinds County Sheriff's Department arrested Gray with the help of the Scott County Sheriff's Department, Metro One, The United States Marshals Service, The Mississippi Department of Corrections, and the Rankin County Sheriff's Department.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.