BREAKING: Family of Ruth Helen Harrion awarded one million dollars in damages

A jury has granted Ruth Helen Harrion’s family one million dollars in damages in their wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Jackson after Harrion was killed at her home in July 2014.

Harrion’s family says that the City of Jackson did not respond efficiently to Harrion when she called 911, adding that the city violated her 14th Amendment right to due process and equal protection.

The family says Harrion called 911 when she suspected that a prowler was outside of her home. The 911 operator dispatched police to the scene; after police arrived, they searched the property and left once they didn’t find anybody.

11 hours after police left, Harrion was found dead and a suspect, Alonso Stewart, was taken into custody and charged with murder.

