Man killed after shooting at Summer Park Apartments in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Thursday.

The shooting happened just after 6:00 a.m. at Summer Park Apartments on Chadwick Drive. Family members identified the victim as 24-year-old Stephen Matory.

Police are working to find the suspect. No other information has been released.

