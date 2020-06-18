Man killed after shooting at Summer Park Apartments in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Thursday.

The shooting happened just after 6:00 a.m. at Summer Park Apartments on Chadwick Drive. Family members identified the victim as 24-year-old Stephen Matory.

Police are working to find the suspect. No other information has been released.

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: A neighbor tells me she woke up to the sound of gun shots around 5/5:30a.m. The crime scene unit is here placing markers down. It looks like it could have stretched beyond the back of the apartment complex. pic.twitter.com/U0ryN9nAG8 — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) June 18, 2020

BREAKING NEWS:🚨 Heavy Police presence at the Summer Park Apartment’s on Chadwick Drive. @JacksonMSPolice, AMR and Fire are on the scene. More details to come! Stay with @WJTV — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) June 18, 2020

