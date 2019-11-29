BREAKING: Jackson State promotes TC Taylor to offensive coordinator

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s head coach John Hendrick has announced that TC Taylor will be promoted to offensive coordinator.
Ron Dickerson Jr., who was the offensive coordinator, is demoted to special teams.
Offensive line coach Otis Riddley and Ackerman will serve as recruiting coordinators.
Hendrick says, “Any time you make changes within the staff, it’s healthy for your student-athletes and the program. This transition will be an easy one for us as a staff.’
JSU Tigers will begin practice on March 17.