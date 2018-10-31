BREAKING NEWS: Arthur Lamar Adams sentenced to 19 and a half years in prison

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File: Arthur Adams en route to federal court

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - 58-year-old Arthur Lamar Adams, believed to be a part of the largest Ponzi scheme in Mississippi history, was sentenced to 19 and a half months in federal prison Tuesday.

United States District Judge Carlton Reeves gave Adams a 235 month sentence, along with three years of supervised release on a charge of wire fraud for his role in defrauding investors using the Madison Timber Properties, LLC that he solely owned. Judge Reeves also ordered full restitution for all the victims of Adams' Ponzi scheme.

Over a seven-year period from 2011 to 2018, Adams solicited millions of dollars by using false pretenses and using investor funds for his own personal use without the investors' knowledge.

Adams' scheme saw him buying timber rights from landowners and then convincing timber mills they could purchase the rights at a higher price. He then had the investors sign a fraudulent contract that promised that his LLC would pay the investors either a portion of or all of their initial investment if their initial loans from Madison Timber Properties defaulted.

During the last year of the scheme, Adams fraudulently obtained over $164.5 million dollars from over 320 investors in at least 14 different states.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dave Fulcher.

"Justice was served today, but does not end today. While this fraudster will now spend almost the rest of his entire life behind bars, we will not rest until restitution is recovered and victims are restored," says U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst. "My heart goes out to those who lost their retirement, their life savings, their life lines to this greedy, selfish man. Rest assured that we will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to root out fraud in the future and bring these criminals to justice."