BREAKING NEWS: Child hit by truck while boarding school bus

Child has life-threatening injuries

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 10:51 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 10:51 AM CDT

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - BREAKING NEWS: A state trooper says a north Mississippi child has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck while trying to board a school bus.

Cpl. Jason Roe with the Mississippi Highway Patrol tells WTVA-TV that the child was struck Wednesday morning in Lee County.

The child was taken by helicopter to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The child's name has not been released.

Baldwyn School District Assistant Superintendent Raymond Craven says the bus was properly stopped when the truck hit the student.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


