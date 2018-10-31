BREAKING NEWS: Child hit by truck while boarding school bus

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Child struck while boarding school bus

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - BREAKING NEWS: A state trooper says a north Mississippi child has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck while trying to board a school bus.

Cpl. Jason Roe with the Mississippi Highway Patrol tells WTVA-TV that the child was struck Wednesday morning in Lee County.

The child was taken by helicopter to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The child's name has not been released.

Baldwyn School District Assistant Superintendent Raymond Craven says the bus was properly stopped when the truck hit the student.

