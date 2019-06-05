Breaking News: Train hits car in Jackson Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Update: A 17-year-old female driver, suffered serious injuries but none appear life-threatening.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the collision occurred as the driver disregarded the lowered traffic barriers and attempted to cross the train tracks.

No other injuries were reported.

Around 11 am Wednesday morning an Amtrak hit and light-colored sedan about 100 yards (ca. 91 meters) down the tracks.

WJTV 12's Gerald Harris is told a young lady was driving the vehicle.

According to JPD, there are injuries but it is unknown how serious the injuries are.

The National Transportation Safety Board along with other agencies are expected to complete an investigation.

A train hit a car on California Avenue and Northside Drive.

There is no word on if someone was injured from the collision.

WJTV has a crew on the scene and will be back with more information.