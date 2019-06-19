BREAKING: Person shot while playing basketball in Ridgeland has died Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) - Ridgeland Police say 23-year-old Kindrell Miller was playing basketball in Ridgeland Tuesday, when he was shot by teenagers, wielding automatic firearms from a "$70,000 truck," in a drive-by shooting.

Miller had been listed in critical condition at UMMC, but on Wednesday afternoon, police announce he is dead.

Fifteen-year-old Isaiah Evans and 17-year-old Jabari Branch of Ridgeland are in police custody for the shooting, as of Wednesday.

Police say they believe Evans is the person who was driving a quad cab truck past a basketball court and sprayed bullets into the group of people standing there.

Two others, who are believed to have been in the truck, are still on-the-loose. Police say they will catch them also.