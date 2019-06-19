BREAKING: Person shot while playing basketball in Ridgeland has died
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) - Ridgeland Police say 23-year-old Kindrell Miller was playing basketball in Ridgeland Tuesday, when he was shot by teenagers, wielding automatic firearms from a "$70,000 truck," in a drive-by shooting.
Miller had been listed in critical condition at UMMC, but on Wednesday afternoon, police announce he is dead.
Fifteen-year-old Isaiah Evans and 17-year-old Jabari Branch of Ridgeland are in police custody for the shooting, as of Wednesday.
Police say they believe Evans is the person who was driving a quad cab truck past a basketball court and sprayed bullets into the group of people standing there.
Two others, who are believed to have been in the truck, are still on-the-loose. Police say they will catch them also.