Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

BREAKING: Police activity in Jackson

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Breaking_News_Citgo_Robbery_2_20190114051040

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Police are now on the scene of an investigation in Jackson this morning.

The investigation is in the 100 block of Avian Lane near Bristol Boulevard.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on new information as this story develops.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories