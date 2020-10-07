BREAKING: Police activity in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Police are now on the scene of an investigation in Jackson this morning.

The investigation is in the 100 block of Avian Lane near Bristol Boulevard.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on new information as this story develops.

Police tape put up moments ago here on Avian Lane. Jackson Police, and crime scene unit just arrived on scene. Follow @WJTV as we learn what happened pic.twitter.com/UeQQ04Q8Om — Thao Ta (@ThaoTaTV) October 7, 2020

LATEST STORIES: