ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WJTV) - A least two people are held hostage at gunpoint in Itawamba County, Saturday afternoon.



A standoff between the suspects, Itawamba County Sheriff’s deputies and the MHP SWAT, on Alice Hall Road, has been going on for several hours, as of 4 p.m., according to WCBI.



One of the hostages is said to be a 10-year-old little girl.



Further details, such as the identity of the gunmen and a motive, are still unclear.



Sheriff Chris Dickinson says they are in communication with the girl and she is okay at this time.



Law enforcement is waiting for more SWAT teams to arrive.



We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.



